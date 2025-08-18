Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rakhee Gulzar in Karan Arjun: Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers

From gentle support to fierce determination, Bollywood mothers have given us some of the most moving performances. These five iconic portrayals celebrate the love, sacrifice, and strength of mothers who left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema.

Farida Jalal (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Farida Jalal’s warm and supportive role as Kajol’s mother balanced tradition with her daughter’s dreams. Her gentle talks, emotional strength, and comforting presence made her one of Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers.

Sridevi (Mom)

In her career-defining role, late Sridevi played a mother driven by fierce love and determination. Her portrayal of a stepmother fighting for justice for her daughter was powerful, emotional, and unforgettable.

Rakhee Gulzar (Karan Arjun)

Rakhee Gulzar’s iconic line, 'Mere Karan Arjun aayenge,' reflected a mother’s unshakable faith. Her performance showed pain, hope, and inner strength, proving a mother’s love can defy even destiny.

Jaya Bachchan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

With minimal dialogue but immense impact, Jaya Bachchan’s role showed a mother’s deep emotional connection with her child. Her graceful yet strong presence highlighted a mother’s intuition and unconditional love.

Shefali Shah (Darlings / Dil Dhadakne Do)

Shefali Shah brought raw realism to her mother roles; fearless in Darlings and quietly suffering in Dil Dhadakne Do. She portrayed both courage and sacrifice, reflecting the lives of many Indian women.