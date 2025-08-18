'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
ENTERTAINMENT

Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rakhee Gulzar in Karan Arjun: Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers

From gentle support to fierce determination, Bollywood mothers have given us some of the most moving performances. These five iconic portrayals celebrate the love, sacrifice, and strength of mothers who left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 05:34 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rakhee Gulzar in Karan Arjun: Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers

Farida Jalal (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Untitled-design-1Farida Jalal’s warm and supportive role as Kajol’s mother balanced tradition with her daughter’s dreams. Her gentle talks, emotional strength, and comforting presence made her one of Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers.

Sridevi (Mom)

Untitled-design-2In her career-defining role, late Sridevi played a mother driven by fierce love and determination. Her portrayal of a stepmother fighting for justice for her daughter was powerful, emotional, and unforgettable.

Rakhee Gulzar (Karan Arjun)

Untitled-design-3Rakhee Gulzar’s iconic line, 'Mere Karan Arjun aayenge,' reflected a mother’s unshakable faith. Her performance showed pain, hope, and inner strength, proving a mother’s love can defy even destiny.

ALOS READ: From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Vidya Balan: Bollywood divas who made 'bindi' bold style statement on-screen

Jaya Bachchan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Untitled-design-4With minimal dialogue but immense impact, Jaya Bachchan’s role showed a mother’s deep emotional connection with her child. Her graceful yet strong presence highlighted a mother’s intuition and unconditional love.

Shefali Shah (Darlings / Dil Dhadakne Do)

Untitled-design-5Shefali Shah brought raw realism to her mother roles; fearless in Darlings and quietly suffering in Dil Dhadakne Do. She portrayed both courage and sacrifice, reflecting the lives of many Indian women.

