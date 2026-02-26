FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'

Jaya Bachchan said her issues with paparazzi will not affect Agastya Nanda’s career. In an interview with Variety India, she stated that destiny and hard work decide success, not media attention, citing Amitabh Bachchan as an example.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'
Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has spoken openly about the ongoing chatter surrounding her interactions with paparazzi and whether it could affect her grandson Agastya Nanda. Over time, multiple videos have shown Jaya getting upset with photographers, which later became popular through social media platforms. The media reported her public conflicts with the media because they believed it would negatively impact Agastya's developing filmmaking career. Jaya rejected these allegations during her recent interview with Variety India. She made it clear that she does not believe her equation with the paparazzi will have any impact on her grandson's future.

Destiny cannot be controlled:

Jaya expressed her belief that people cannot determine others' future outcomes. She stated that Agastya would achieve his goals because no external forces could impede his progress. She stated that he would develop his own press relationship in the future.

She believes that every actor has a unique journey and must handle fame in their own way. She says it is unfair to assume that one family member's actions will shape another's career, comparing her experiences with Agastya's.

A lesson from Amitabh Bachchan’s career:

Jaya used an example from her husband Amitabh Bachchan to demonstrate her point. She remembered that there was a moment when parts of the media apparently separated from him. He kept working diligently until he achieved success as one of the top Indian cinema stars. Her message was clear: media support alone does not define success.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch

Agastya’s early steps in films:

Agastya made his first appearance in The Archies, which he showed on Netflix and he subsequently performed in Ikkis. Jaya believes that as his career develops, his progress will result from his ability, dedication and his life choices and not from sudden fame through paparazzi.

