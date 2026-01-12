Suhasini Mulay says Dharmendra's Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans': 'You make The Kashmir Files to...'
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here
Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple
Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic
Dhurandhar's rapper Flipperachi to storm India after viral Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, here's when and where he'll perform live
Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang
Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event
ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali vs Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer? Here’s a look at the individual earnings, careers, and finances of the TV ex-couple.
Popular television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, once admired as one of the most loved couples in the TV industry, have recently been separated. After nearly 15 years of marriage, the duo officially confirmed their divorce in early January 2026, leaving fans surprised and emotional.
Jay Bhanushali is a well-known face in Indian television, especially popular for hosting reality shows and appearing in daily soaps and films. Over the years, he has built a strong career as a television host, actor, and performer. According to media reports, Jay’s estimated net worth is around Rs 15 crore.
Mahhi Vij rose to fame with her memorable performances in television serials, most notably for her role as Nakusha, which made her a household name. Over the years, she has worked in TV shows, reality programs, modelling assignments, and brand collaborations. As per reports, Mahhi Vij’s estimated net worth is around Rs 10 crore.
Based on available estimates, Jay Bhanushali is currently richer than Mahhi Vij, with a higher net worth of Rs 15 crore compared to Mahhi’s Rs 10 crore. However, both actors are financially independent and successful.
Jay and Mahhi, who share a daughter named Tara born in 2019 and two adopted children, Rajveer and Khushi, have decided to co-parent after their separation. They have a written agreement on custody and childcare to keep their children's lives stable.