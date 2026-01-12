FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple

Jay Bhanushali vs Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer? Here’s a look at the individual earnings, careers, and finances of the TV ex-couple.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple
    Popular television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, once admired as one of the most loved couples in the TV industry, have recently been separated. After nearly 15 years of marriage, the duo officially confirmed their divorce in early January 2026, leaving fans surprised and emotional.

    Jay Bhanushali’s net worth and earnings

    Jay Bhanushali is a well-known face in Indian television, especially popular for hosting reality shows and appearing in daily soaps and films. Over the years, he has built a strong career as a television host, actor, and performer. According to media reports, Jay’s estimated net worth is around Rs 15 crore.

    Mahhi Vij’s net worth and career journey

    Mahhi Vij rose to fame with her memorable performances in television serials, most notably for her role as Nakusha, which made her a household name. Over the years, she has worked in TV shows, reality programs, modelling assignments, and brand collaborations. As per reports, Mahhi Vij’s estimated net worth is around Rs 10 crore.

    Who is richer between Jay and Mahhi?

    Based on available estimates, Jay Bhanushali is currently richer than Mahhi Vij, with a higher net worth of Rs 15 crore compared to Mahhi’s Rs 10 crore. However, both actors are financially independent and successful.

    Life after divorce and children’s responsibilities

    Jay and Mahhi, who share a daughter named Tara born in 2019 and two adopted children, Rajveer and Khushi, have decided to co-parent after their separation. They have a written agreement on custody and childcare to keep their children's lives stable.

