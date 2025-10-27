Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce: As TV's beloved couple rumoured to part ways, here's a look at their 14-year love story

Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in 2011, are reportedly heading for a divorce after 14 years of marriage. Once adored for their strong bond and family life, the duo has sparked separation rumours.

Television’s beloved couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in November 2011, are making headlines again, but this time for not-so-happy reasons. Reports suggest that the two may be heading for a divorce after 14 years of marriage. Although neither Jay nor Mahhi has officially confirmed the news, growing speculation and their social media silence have left fans heartbroken.

From c o- s tars to s oulmates

Jay and Mahhi first met through common friends in the television industry. Their chemistry and shared love for family brought them closer, and they soon decided to get married in a private ceremony on November 11, 2011. Over the years, the couple became one of TV’s most adored pairs, often seen together at events and in each other’s social media posts.

Jay, known for his roles in TV shows and as a popular reality show host and Mahhi, who gained fame with serials like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, even appeared together on Nach Baliye 5, where their chemistry won many hearts. Fans admired them for their bond, laughter and the way they always stood by each other.

Family, r umours and w hat’s ne xt

The couple expanded their family in 2017 when they fostered two kids: Rajveer and Khushi, and later welcomed their biological daughter Tara in August 2019. Their parenting journey often made headlines for their warmth and commitment.

Recently, Jay was spotted vacationing in Japan with his daughters, while Mahhi was missing from the trip, something that sparked fresh separation rumours. Reports suggest the two have been living separately for some time now, and legal proceedings might be underway.

Fans continue to hope for reconciliation, while both Jay and Mahhi have remained tight-lipped. As of now, the television world is waiting to see if this once fairytale love story has really come to an end.