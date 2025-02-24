Javed Akhtar's praise for Virat Kohli on Twitter drew derogatory comments. He swiftly countered, labelling the troll a 'lowly person'.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar shuts down trolls with a sharp rebuke after India's ICC Champions Trophy win over Pakistan. Akhtar's praise for Virat Kohli on Twitter, saying "Virat Kohli Jindabad, we are very proud of you," drew derogatory comments, including one that read "Javed, Kohli is Babar's father, say Jai Shri Ram." Akhtar swiftly countered, labelling the troll a "lowly person" destined for a "lowly demise."

Akhtar tweeted praise for Virat Kohli's sensational century in India's win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match on Sunday. He wrote, "Virat Kohli, zindabad (long live)!!! We all are so so so proud of you !!!" Following this, several social media users chimed in and lauded Virat Kohli, however, a troll reacted, "Javed, Babar ka baap Kohli hai (Kohli is Babar's father). Bolo (say), Jai Shree Ram." Akhtar lost his cool over this communal remark and slammed him saying, “Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai (I want to say that you are a petty person and you will die petty too. What do you know about love for the nation)."

Javed Akhtar schools troll

Another person asked, "Aaj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to (Where from did the sun rise today? You must be feeling sad)." Akhtar responded strongly, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay. Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai. Iss anter ko Phool nahin (Son, When your forefathers were licking the boots of the British, I was in jail fighting for independence. My veins have the blood of freedom fighters, while yours have the blood of British servants. Don't forget this difference),” he wrote.