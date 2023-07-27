Headlines

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

Amid controversy, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and called Oppenheimer a great film.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Oppenheimer, which was one of the most anticipated films and is now one of the most talked about films of 2023, sparked controversy in India because of a scene in which Cillian Murphy reads verses from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex with Florence Pugh's character.

Various Bollywood celebs and politicians have slammed the makers for the particular scene. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and called Oppenheimer a great film. He tweeted, “Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at PVR Juhu today. It’s not just a good film but a great film…” When a social media user asked him to ‘explain isotope.’

Javed replied, “It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element but knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being who happens to be a scientist.”

Earlier, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna’s character in Mahabharata, has a different opinion about the controversial scene. While speaking to ETimes, he defended the scene and said, “A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act.”

He added, “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race – for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet…The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!”

Christopher Nolan’s latest movie Oppenheimer has been one of the most anticipated movies in the entire world, but one scene featuring the lead actors Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh has sparked a massive wave of outrage in the Hindu community.

The intimate scene between Murphy and Pugh has stoked a massive controversy in India, with the Hindu community slamming the censor board for not cutting the scene out of Oppenheimer, and calling for the boycott of the film in India.

 

