Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

Amid controversy, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and called Oppenheimer a great film.

Oppenheimer, which was one of the most anticipated films and is now one of the most talked about films of 2023, sparked controversy in India because of a scene in which Cillian Murphy reads verses from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex with Florence Pugh's character.

Various Bollywood celebs and politicians have slammed the makers for the particular scene. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and called Oppenheimer a great film. He tweeted, “Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at PVR Juhu today. It’s not just a good film but a great film…” When a social media user asked him to ‘explain isotope.’

— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 26, 2023

Javed replied, “It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element but knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being who happens to be a scientist.”

Earlier, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna’s character in Mahabharata, has a different opinion about the controversial scene. While speaking to ETimes, he defended the scene and said, “A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act.”

He added, “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race – for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet…The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!”

