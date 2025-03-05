So many newcomers come to Bollywood every year but very few of them make a mark for themselves.

The Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood, attracts talents from all the nooks and corners of India, who want to make it big in the world of entertainment. However, very few of them actually succeed in getting some achievements against their names.

Javed Akhtar, noted Bollywood lyricist and screenplay writer, once met one such person who wasn’t even interested in acting full-time at that juncture, but he was quick to predict his bright future. Akhtar was speaking at an event where a renowned Bollywood actor was also present. Their association went back years ago, so Akhtar was asked to speak a few words about the actor.

This is where the surprise unfolded for everyone as it turned out that Akhtar and the actor knew each other quite well. Akhtar disclosed about a meeting with Nasir Hussain, who directed films like Dil Deke Dekho, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai. He said, “Nasir told me meet my nephew, he is assisting me. I saw there was a boy silently sitting in a corner and writing something. When I looked at the boy I said ‘Nasir saab, aapne iss ladke ko assistant kyon rakh liya hai, he is a star, cast him as hero. He asked ‘are you sure?’ I told him you make a romantic film with him, he is a superstar. That boy is sitting here.”

He was talking about none other than Aamir Khan whose film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak put the box office on fire and he never looked back ever since. Today, he, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, is in the biggest league of film stars in Bollywood.

Javed Akhtar was quite right about him and how!

