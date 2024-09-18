Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

After setting new box office records, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's latest film, Jatt & Juliet 3 is ready to stream online.

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa returned this year as their fans' beloved Jatt and Juliet in the third instalment of the superhit comedy franchise. After setting new records at the box office, Jatt & Juliet 3 will now be streaming online. The film will soon be premiering on OTT and the streaming platform has officially announced the release.

Here's when you cant watch Jatt & Juliet 3

Chaupal, the OTT platform for Punjabi films will be streaming Jatt & Juliet 3 from September 19, Thursday onwards. The OTT platform shared the announcement with a new poster, and wrote in the caption, "Jatt and Juliet da swag! Taan fer ki wait aa? Jatt and Juliet 3 naal aa reha hai entertainment da full dose CHAUPAL te!"

Jatt & Juliet 3 box office collection

Jatt & Juliet is the third instalment of the Jatt & Juliet franchise. The first part was released in 2012, it was followed by Jatt & Juliet 2 (2013). The latest part brings back the iconic duo of Fateh Singh (Diljit) and Pooja Kaur (Neeru). Released in cinemas on June 28, Jatt & Juliet 3 grossed Rs 104 crores worldwide. It has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film in India, beating the record of Carry On Jatta 3.

Diljit Dosanjh recalled rejecting Jatt & Juliet despite receiving a blank cheque

During the trailer launch of Jatt & Juliet 3, Diljit said, "When Jatt & Juliet 1 was being made, Darshan Singh Grewal — the producer of Jatt & Juliet. We had problems with each other. So when the movie offer came to me, I wanted to go and reject the film in person. I had gone to his office to refuse the offer because of our history. When I reached his office, he signed a blank cheque in filmy style and told me, ‘Paaji, fill in the amount, I want to do a film with you.’ I didn’t foresee this." Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is busy with his Dil-Luminati Tour, and he will soon land India for the Indian leg of the tour.

