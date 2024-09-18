Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

Before Anubhav Sinha, this director worked on series about IC 814 hijack for 8 years, OTT giant shelved project to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

After setting new box office records, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's latest film, Jatt & Juliet 3 is ready to stream online.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 10:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch
Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh in Jatt & Juliet 3
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa returned this year as their fans' beloved Jatt and Juliet in the third instalment of the superhit comedy franchise. After setting new records at the box office, Jatt & Juliet 3 will now be streaming online. The film will soon be premiering on OTT and the streaming platform has officially announced the release. 

Here's when you cant watch Jatt & Juliet 3 

Chaupal, the OTT platform for Punjabi films will be streaming Jatt & Juliet 3 from September 19, Thursday onwards. The OTT platform shared the announcement with a new poster, and wrote in the caption, "Jatt and Juliet da swag! Taan fer ki wait aa? Jatt and Juliet 3 naal aa reha hai entertainment da full dose CHAUPAL te!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHAUPAL (@chaupal_app)

Jatt & Juliet 3 box office collection

Jatt & Juliet is the third instalment of the Jatt & Juliet franchise. The first part was released in 2012, it was followed by Jatt & Juliet 2 (2013). The latest part brings back the iconic duo of Fateh Singh (Diljit) and Pooja Kaur (Neeru). Released in cinemas on June 28, Jatt & Juliet 3 grossed Rs 104 crores worldwide. It has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film in India, beating the record of Carry On Jatta 3. 

Diljit Dosanjh recalled rejecting Jatt & Juliet despite receiving a blank cheque 

During the trailer launch of Jatt & Juliet 3, Diljit said, "When Jatt & Juliet 1 was being made, Darshan Singh Grewal — the producer of Jatt & Juliet. We had problems with each other. So when the movie offer came to me, I wanted to go and reject the film in person. I had gone to his office to refuse the offer because of our history. When I reached his office, he signed a blank cheque in filmy style and told me, ‘Paaji, fill in the amount, I want to do a film with you.’ I didn’t foresee this." Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is busy with his Dil-Luminati Tour, and he will soon land India for the Indian leg of the tour. 

Read: 'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement