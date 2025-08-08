Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'

Jatadhara Teaser: In the one-minute-12-second teaser, Sudheer Babu appears as a powerful character “born from sacrifice”, while Sonakshi Sinha is seen in a never-seen-before look as a mystical figure “created by greed.”

The teaser for Jatadhara, Sonakshi Sinha’s first Telugu film, is finally out. The actress stars alongside Sudheer Babu in what looks like a dark, supernatural epic filled with mystery, magic, and drama. In the one-minute-12-second teaser, Sudheer Babu appears as a powerful character “born from sacrifice”, while Sonakshi Sinha is seen in a never-seen-before look as a mystical figure “created by greed.” The teaser hints at an intense face-off between the two.

Is Sonakshi Sinha going to make her Telugu debut soon?

Sonakshi Sinha’s look has caught many by surprise; she appears in a dark, magical form, with long hair and detailed ornaments. The background score and visuals set the tone for a gripping supernatural tale. Jatadhara is directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The film also stars Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Rajeev Kanakala. Earlier this month, a new poster from the film was unveiled, which gave fans a glimpse of Sonakshi and Sudheer Babu’s look.

Sonakshi Sinha films

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in a horror drama in Nikita Roy, which hit theatres on July 18. The film follows Nikita (Sonakshi Sinha), a determined author who delves into the mystery of her brother’s death, convinced it was murder rather than the suicide the police insist it was.

Sonakshi Sinha was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-talked-about Netflix series Heeramandi. Set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explored the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heeramandi. It was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series.

