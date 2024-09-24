Jatadhara makers Prerna Arora, Sudheer Babu Productions reveal striking second poster of supernatural epic

The new poster, which dropped amidst tremendous buzz, showcases Sudheer Babu in a mysterious, power-infused avatar offering a glimpse at an amalgam of mythology, fantasy and drama.

The excitement surrounding Jatadhara grows widely as the makers of this supernatural epic have unveiled the film’s second poster. Set to release on Mahashivratri 2025, Jatadhara has already captured the imagination of movie lovers across the nation. The new poster, which dropped amidst tremendous buzz, showcases Sudheer Babu in a mysterious, power-infused avatar offering a glimpse at an amalgam of mythology, fantasy and drama.

Presented by Prerna Arora in collaboration with Sudheer Babu Productions, Jatadhara promises a new benchmark in Indian cinema that has started inviting films of this genre at present. The poster reveals an enigmatic Sudheer Babu, bedazzled in supernatural energy. Fans are already speculating on the layers of his character, eagerly awaiting more details about this unique cinematic universe.

Sudheer Babu aka Nava Dhalapathy adds “After the massive response of the first look poster I can't express how happy and thrilled I am to see so much love coming my way already with first look coming out. Stepping into the world of ‘Jatadhara' is an experience that will be engraved in me forever. The script seamlessly blends our rich mythological beliefs with scientific facts. The intersection of these two worlds will bring a great new experience to audience. A strong script is the backbone of any successful film, but it truly comes to life with a talented cast and crew. Prerna Arora’s commitment to assembling the best team is crucial for elevating the project. Collaborating with her especially with such a focus on creating a visually and emotionally impactful film, is sure to lead to an incredible project. The second poster offers a sneak peek into the worlds of mythology and I am excited how this film holds many aspects that will blow your mind, can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey"

The film’s producers Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang and Nikhil Nanda, Ujjwal Anand are pulling out all the stops to make Jatadhara a genre-defining blockbuster. The announcement of a major Bollywood heroine is a new add-on and a Bollywood A-lister female antagonist has been confirmed to be revealed soon and is sure to create a buzz.

With pre-production in full swing and the film set to begin shooting soon in Hyderabad, the second poster release serves as a reminder that this pan-India film is set to beguile the audiences.

Get ready for an epic experience when Jatadhara hits the screens in 2025—

Sudheer Babu who recently had a successful hit ‘Harom Hara’ is all set for his next film ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ releasing on October 11 in theatres.

