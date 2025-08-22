Jaswinder Bhalla, veteran Punjabi comedy star, passes away at 65

Jaswinder Bhalla, one of the biggest comedians of the Punjabi film industry, passed away at 65, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken. The man who brought smiles to million of his fans, left them in tears.

Veteran Punjabi actor, comedy star Jaswinder Bhalla, popularly known for his performance in blockbuster franchises of Carry On Jatta and Sardaarji, passed away at 65. As per the reports, Jaswinder has been unwell for the past few months. However, his sudden demise has left the Punjabi film industry and his fans in shock. Bhalla was considered a stalwart of Punjabi cinema who redefined comedy on screen with his comic timing and satirical dialogues. The funeral of Jaswinder Bhalla will be held on Saturday, August 23, at 12 noon at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali. He is survived by his wife, Amrit Bhalla, son, actor Pavirta Bhalla, and daughter Ashpreet Kaur

Jaswinder Bhalla leaves his fans in tears

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed grief on Bhalla's demise. On X, he called the news 'extremely saddening,' and acknowledged how his contribution shaped the Punjabi cinema. "Punjab ke mashhoor comedian Jaswinder Bhalla ji ke nidhan ki khabar behad dukhad hai. Unhone apni kala se laakhon logon ke chehron par muskaan bikheri. Main Ishwar se prarthana karta hoon ki divangat aatma ko shanti de aur parivaar ko is kathin samay mein shakti pradaan kare (The news of the passing of Punjab's famous comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Ji is extremely saddening. He brought smiles to the faces of millions with his art. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family during this difficult time. Om Shanti), he wrote.

पंजाब के मशहूर कॉमेडियन जसविंदर भल्ला जी के निधन की ख़बर बेहद दुखद है।



उन्होंने अपनी कला से लाखों लोगों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान बिखेरी। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दे और परिवार को इस कठिन समय में शक्ति प्रदान करे।

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also grieved over the demise of the renowned Punjabi comedian. On X, Sirsa wrote, "The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today... Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace".

The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today…

Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile.

More about Jaswinder Bhalla

Bhalla started his film career in Punjabi cinema in the late 1990s and spanned a career of 27 years with over 40 Punjabi films. His popular filmography includes titles from the 1990s, such as Dulla Bhatti and Mahaul Theek Hai. From 2010 onwards, he starred in several hits, including Mel Karade Rabba (2010), Jihne Mera Dil Luteya (2011), Carry On Jatta (2012), Jatt & Juliet (2012), Kabaddi Once Again (2013), Vekh Baraatan Challiyan, Krazzy Tabbar, Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua, Carry On Jatta 2, Ashke, Mr & Mrs 420 (2014), and its sequel Mr & Mrs 420 Returns (2018), along with Sardaar Ji (2015), Sardaar Ji 2 (2016). Jaswinder's last on-screen appearance was in Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3.