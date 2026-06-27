Jasleen Royal’s Inaam storms into top 15 on streaming charts, overtakes Karan Aujla's Boyfriend, Cocktail 2's Mashooqa, Dhurandhar’s Shararat

More than just a commercial success, Inaam has evolved into one of the internet's favourite healing anthems. The track has sparked a viral trend on Instagram Reels, with celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Bharti Singh, Sara Tendulkar and Uorfi Javed embracing it.

Chartbuster composer-singer Jasleen Royal continues to break new ground in the music industry. Her latest independent single, Inaam, featuring Badshah, has emerged as a major success since its release in April, climbing to No. 15 on Spotify's Daily Viral Songs India chart and securing the No. 62 spot on Apple Music's International Pop chart. The achievement further cements Jasleen's position as one of India's most successful female solo artists, seamlessly dominating both Bollywood and the independent music space with her unique sound and chart-topping appeal.

More than just a commercial success, Inaam has evolved into one of the internet's favourite healing anthems. The track has sparked a viral trend on Instagram Reels, with celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Bharti Singh, Sara Tendulkar and Uorfi Javed embracing it. Alongside millions of users, they have used the song to soundtrack stories of emotional resilience, self-love and healing, reinforcing Royal's reputation for creating soulful music that strikes a deeply personal chord with listeners.

Jasleen's success extends well beyond a single hit, marking a remarkable run in an industry long dominated by male artists. Inaam adds to an impressive catalogue of chart-toppers that have established her as one of India's most successful singer-composers. Songs such as Din Shagna Da, Sahiba and Ranjha have all reached the top of Spotify charts, while Heeriye became a global sensation, topping YouTube's Global Trending Music Videos chart. Meanwhile, Sang Rahiyo continues its exceptional longevity, remaining on Spotify's charts after more than 800 days and having previously peaked within the Top 15.

Jasleen Royal's latest milestone reflects a broader shift in the Indian music landscape. In an industry where music composition and production have traditionally been dominated by men, she has carved out a space as one of the few female singer-composers consistently delivering chart-topping hits. With Inaam adding to an enviable catalogue of successes, Royal continues to challenge long-standing industry norms. Her sustained presence across independent music charts underscores not only her commercial success but also her growing influence in reshaping the role of women in Indian music.

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