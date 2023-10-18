Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

Headlines

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

‘Gaza hospital explosion done by other team, not Israel’: US Prez Joe Biden expresses solidarity with Netanyahu

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

India’s most expensive royal wedding held in 100-room palace, no match for Ambani-Piramal wedding; budget was…

Apart from Karthi, Sunil's screen presence won the fans, and they called them a 'killer combination' for actioner Japan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Karthi is geared up with his next Tamil masala entertainer, and the trailer of his upcoming movie, Japan, has left his fans excited. The official teaser of Japan was released on Wednesday, October 18, and it has the perfect ingredients for the next big box office dhamaka. 

Karthi plays the titular character, Japan, a charismatic-yet-notorious criminal, who has more than 180 cases registered against him. Japan is on the run after pulling a heist of Rs 200 crore. He is wanted by goons, he's wanted by the law, and to make things difficult, Sunil leads the team of lawmakers. 

As soon as the teaser was released, several fans praised the movie and called it a perfect treat from Karthi. A netizen wrote, "Can we just appreciate how hard he works to give us such amazing content!" Another netizen wrote, "If script selection is an art, then Karthi will be the Picasso of it." One of the netizens wrote, "Once a Karthi fan, Always a Karthi's fan." Another internet user wrote, "Waiting eagerly to see the Japan movie, the last dialogue in the teaser was ultimate." A fan wrote, "Pure Goosebumps." 

On the work front, Karthi was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan franchise. In the two-part period drama, Karthi shared the screen with Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Jayaram, and Jayram Ravi. 

Japan will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023. The movie will face competition from Raghava Lawrence's Jigarthanda Double X, and Vikram Prabhu's Raid. Even, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will be released in the Tamil version. Rajumurugan-directed Japan will have to compete with the much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer as well. 

