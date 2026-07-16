Jannat Zubair slams Shilpa Shinde after she says Shivangi Joshi had multiple affairs with co-stars on Lock Upp

Jannat Zubair defended Shivangi Joshi after Shilpa Shinde made personal remarks about her affairs and virginity on Lock Upp, saying a woman's character should not be used for entertainment.

Actor Jannat Zubair has defended her close friend Shivangi Joshi after Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde made personal remarks about her on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Jannat said that attacking a woman's character should not be used for entertainment.

What Shilpa Shinde said about Shivangi Joshi

Shilpa Shinde discussed Shivangi Joshi's private life with another competitor, Shreya Kalra. The comments received harsh online backlash as they swiftly went viral. Shilpa said in one video that Shivangi had extramarital affairs with her male co-stars. 'Itne shows kiye ab tak aur jis show mein gayi hai uss show mein uss ladke ke saath affair raha hai,' she remarked in Hindi. Abhi Kushal Tandon usse bada hai age wise dekho toh, uske saath bhi toh affair tha uska.

In a different video, Shilpa made remarks about Shivangi's virginity while imitating her. She was asked to imitate Shivangi by Shreya. 'Main to bahut masum hoon,' Shilpa remarked. Main virgin hoon, mujhe to kuch bhi nahi pata. Shaadi ke baad bhi nahi karungi is the main goal. As the videos spread on social media, many viewers called the comments 'crass' and 'disgusting'.

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Jannat Zubair's Instagram story in support of Shivangi

Jannat Zubair expressed her support for Shivangi on Instagram Stories. 'It's strange how easily people choose to judge someone's character without really knowing them,' she commented with a photo of Shivangi. 'I've known Shivangi for years and I know the values she carries and the person she is,' she continued. I find it offensive to witness her being discussed in this manner because of this. You can disagree with someone, criticise their behaviour, or hold a different viewpoint. However, disparaging a woman's character should never be amusing. Because of their shared experience in the TV industry, Jannat and Shivangi have been close for many years.