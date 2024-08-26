Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ladakh to have 5 new districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, Changthang

Meet brothers who bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, net worth is Rs...

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan after stopping...

Doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test reveals truth of Kolkata horror; accused Sanjay Roy tells CBI how he reached...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet brothers who bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, net worth is Rs...

Meet brothers who bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, net worth is Rs...

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan after stopping...

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan after stopping...

How to make white butter at home

How to make white butter at home

This Indian state has no snakes

This Indian state has no snakes

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

The portrayal of Lord Krishna by this south superstar led to temples being built for him and his home turning into a pilgrimage spot

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain
NT Rama Rao as Lord Krishna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami by Hindus every year. One of the most revered deities of Hinduism, Lord Krishna has been a popular figure in modern pop culture as well, appearing in countless films, TV shows, and even plays. And while many actors have gone on to become stars solely based on their portrayals of the God, they all fall short of one man, who not just immortalise himself but became a demigod-like figure for the masses.

The most iconic portrayals of Lord Krishna on screen

To Hindi-speaking audiences, the most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna is not on film but on the small screen in the form of Nitish Bhardwaj in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Sourabh Raaj Jain also had a memorable outing as the deity as did Swapnil Joshi. Superstar Akshay Kumar starred as Lord Krishna in Oh My God to critical acclaim. But years before them, one superstar cemented himself in film history with a memorable rendition of Lord Krishna’s visage. That was NT Rama Rao. The actor first played Lord Krishna in Sonta Ooru in 1956 but it wasn’t well received. It was the following year that he won the audiences over with a memorable performance of Krishna in Maya Bazaar. NT Rama Rao went on to play Lord Krishna in 16 more films, making himself synonymous with the role.

How NT Rama Rao attained ‘divine status’

After playing Lord Krishna, NTR also played Lord Rama and Sr Venkateswara in a number of films, making himself synonymous with iconic portrayals of deities. By the early 1960s, his house was in Hyderabad was considered a pilgrimage site with many pilgrims paying obescience there before going to actual shrines. As per reports, in the 70s, temples were also constructed for NTR in his Krishna and Rama avatar, a practice the actor was not too fond of, however. The actor continued playing Lord Krishna till the 80s when he gradually moved away from mythological films. NTR passed away in 1996 at the age of 72, having played more religious icons than any other mainstream Telugu star.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement