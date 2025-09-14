Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits

'Encourage, don’t exploit': Salman Khan pens note for 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner
ENTERTAINMENT
Dharma Productions has consistently created Holi songs that capture the spirit of celebration, joy, and togetherness. From timeless classics to new hits, their music continues to dominate playlists during India’s most colorful festival.
The latest Holi anthem from Dharma, Panwadi, blends rustic folk music with contemporary beats. Its energetic tune and lively performances make it a fresh and exciting addition to modern Holi celebrations.
Balam Pichkari is a quintessential Holi anthem featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Its catchy music, lively beats, and playful lyrics have made it a staple at every Holi celebration since its release.
This energetic track brings instant joy with its vibrant visuals and festive rhythm. Sung by popular voices and full of celebratory energy, it is perfect for weddings, parties, and Holi festivities.
Rangisari mixes traditional tunes with modern beats, offering a fresh, colourful take on Holi music. Its lively tempo and visuals make it a favourite among younger audiences looking for new festive tracks.
Though not a traditional Holi song, the title track of Dhadak captures youthful energy and emotion, making it a popular addition to Holi playlists for its vibrant and celebratory vibe.