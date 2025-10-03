Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with…: 'Someone else's insecurity...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit

Meet boAt's new CEO Gaurav Nayyar, who worked as COO at Aman Gupta's company, his salary hits new high, will now earn...

At least 9 dead, several injured after a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, here's what we know so far

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive

Meet 19-year-old law student, who turned to entrepreneurship with homegrown bakery, earned Rs 400000 in only 6 months by…, her name is…

Will India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Women's Cricket World Cup? BCCI breaks silence

Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller

Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night, pics go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistan

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, kn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with…: 'Someone else's insecurity...'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor say fake, bot-driven social media trends have targeted Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, warning that manufactured negativity can mislead audiences and hurt a film’s prospects.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 12:34 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with…: 'Someone else's insecurity...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and has opened in theatres amid chatter on social media. Ahead of and during the film’s release, both leads publicly raised concerns about negative online trends they say are unfairly aimed at the film.

Stars speak out on fake trends

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Varun Dhawan warned about manipulation online and pointed to what he called manufactured activity against the film. He said, 'Today, there can be so much manipulation and botting and fake trends, and there have been a couple against Sunny Sanskari as well, which are just bots against the film for no reason. After a time if it gets too much, you can just name the person, but we don't want to because it's someone else's insecurity that is showing.'

Janhvi Kapoor agreed and added, 'What is sad is that I think within the industry, there's always clarity that you can see what is bought and what is fake, but the general public believes.

It takes one second to start a negative trend or campaign, and it is unfortunate that negativity does carry more than positivity.'

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive

Box office and context

The romantic comedy has drawn mixed reviews from critics, with praise for some performances and the humour but criticism for pacing and impact. The film opened to Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Dussehra, a decent start but lower than expectations for a festive release. Its collections are also facing competition from the pan-India release Kantara Chapter 1, which is affecting audience turnout.

Both actors framed the issue as a wider industry challenge about how fast negative narratives spread online and how audiences can be influenced by what may be inauthentic activity. Observers say this highlights social media’s growing influence on films.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details
Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Adani, Ambani or Tata....
UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; check full details
UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; ch
Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, Singapore event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta arrested in Delhi
Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, event organiser Shyamkanu
Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller
Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years in espionage thrille
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE