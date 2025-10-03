Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with…: 'Someone else's insecurity...'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor say fake, bot-driven social media trends have targeted Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, warning that manufactured negativity can mislead audiences and hurt a film’s prospects.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and has opened in theatres amid chatter on social media. Ahead of and during the film’s release, both leads publicly raised concerns about negative online trends they say are unfairly aimed at the film.

Stars speak out on fake trends

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Varun Dhawan warned about manipulation online and pointed to what he called manufactured activity against the film. He said, 'Today, there can be so much manipulation and botting and fake trends, and there have been a couple against Sunny Sanskari as well, which are just bots against the film for no reason. After a time if it gets too much, you can just name the person, but we don't want to because it's someone else's insecurity that is showing.'

Janhvi Kapoor agreed and added, 'What is sad is that I think within the industry, there's always clarity that you can see what is bought and what is fake, but the general public believes.

It takes one second to start a negative trend or campaign, and it is unfortunate that negativity does carry more than positivity.'

Box office and context

The romantic comedy has drawn mixed reviews from critics, with praise for some performances and the humour but criticism for pacing and impact. The film opened to Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Dussehra, a decent start but lower than expectations for a festive release. Its collections are also facing competition from the pan-India release Kantara Chapter 1, which is affecting audience turnout.

Both actors framed the issue as a wider industry challenge about how fast negative narratives spread online and how audiences can be influenced by what may be inauthentic activity. Observers say this highlights social media’s growing influence on films.