Janhvi Kapoor's Barefoot Pilgrimage: Actress walks from Alipiri to Tirumala on 29th birthday, watch video

Janhvi Kapoor recently caught attention as she commenced her pilgrimage from Alipiri and reached Tirumala barefoot early this morning. She sought blessings at the revered shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

On her 29th birthday, Janhvi Kapoor religiously kick-started her celebrations by offering prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She caught attention as she commenced her pilgrimage from Alipiri and reached Tirumala barefoot early this morning. She sought blessings at the revered shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. The video has garnered widespread attention online, with netizens hailing the actress's devotion. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During her visit, Janhvi also met with fellow devotees and posed for pictures at their request. As the video surfaced online, a user commented, "You are super madam. Venkateswara Swamy blessings will be there for you for a long time." However, a user questioned, "She was wearing earphones, Tirumala dept. how they allowed it." Another netizen added, "She is looking tired of her flops."

This is not the first time Janhvi celebrated her birthday at Tirumala. On her 27th birthday, she visited the temple with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariy and close friend Orry. She also observes the temple for personal milestones, including her late mother Sridevi's birthday. Earlier, she also shared that she takes her film scripts to Tirumala before beginning new projects, believing the blessings of Lord Venkateswara bring strength and guidance. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Peddi'.Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on April 30.

Previously, Janhvi was seen in the Dharma Productions film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She also made her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 (2024), alongside Jr NTR. She was also seen in Mr. & Mrs Mahi (2024), a cricket drama; Ulajh (2024), a patriotic thriller and Homebound. 

 

 

