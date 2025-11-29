FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka floods death toll climbs to 123; President Dissanayake declares state of emergency

Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet

BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University

Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat

Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here

Ishaan Mehra drops unseen photos with 'forever partner' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday; Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react

Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Wedding row overshadows Palash Muchhal’s creative vision in Films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a muted gold Anarkali with delicate embroidery and elegant silhouette. Paired with silver jewelry, a neat bun, and subtle makeup, the look blended traditional Indian style with modern elegance, inspiring contemporary fashion lovers.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 06:29 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently made heads turn with her stunning appearance in a beautifully crafted muted gold Anarkali. Her appearance flawlessly blended contemporary sophistication with traditional Indian aesthetics, creating a memorable moment that encapsulated elegance.

What she wore: Muted Gold Anarkali

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Janhvi Kapoor wore a gold colour Anarkali was a masterpiece in royalty without being too flashy. The delicate embroidery gave the fabric a deep, rich texture. The elaborate embellishments on the sleeves balanced the gown's simplicity with creative craftsmanship. Janhvi's figure was flattered by the Anarkali's silhouette, which flowed elegantly and accentuated her calm manner. It was ideal for both formal events and traditional get-togethers because of its timeless appeal and muted hue. 

Janhvi kept traditional jewellery that complemented the outfit perfectly. She wore a choker necklace and large earrings, both designed with silver tones that matched the embroidery on her dress. Her bracelets and rings added extra sparkle without overwhelming the look. Her hair was pulled back into a tidy bun, drawing attention to her jewellery and the intricate back design of her dress. Her eyes and cheeks had a gentle glow from her subtle yet effective makeup, which accentuated her inherent beauty.

Also read: Rumoured couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress fans with their red carpet appearances at 2025 Indian of the Year Awards; SEE pics

Style statement that inspires:

Many fashion enthusiasts are inspired by Janhvi Kapoor's look in this subdued gold Anarkali, which is more than just an ensemble. She demonstrated how traditional Indian clothing can be updated to reflect current fashion trends. Elegance doesn't have to be loud or ostentatious, as demonstrated by the thoughtful selection of subdued hues, elaborate embroidery, and simple yet eye-catching accessories. This ensemble promotes a return to timeless, classic looks that prioritise elegance and simplicity.

Janhvi Kapoor's elegant look in the subdued gold Anarkali is a prime illustration of how classic customs and contemporary design can coexist harmoniously. Her use of delicate hues, fine details, and thoughtfully chosen accessories emphasises that confidence and simplicity are the keys to true elegance. In addition to honouring Indian ancestry, this ensemble raises the bar for modern fashion enthusiasts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films
Wedding row overshadows Palash Muchhal’s creative vision in Films
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playi
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found at Al-Falah University
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement