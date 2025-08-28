Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari track Pardesiya joins Bollywood’s iconic songs filmed at THIS enchanting Kerala waterfall, its name is....

Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this
From Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Pardesiya to Aishwarya Rai’s Barso Re and Preity Zinta’s Jiya Jale, this breathtaking Kerala waterfall has been the backdrop of Bollywood’s most unforgettable songs.
Bollywood’s fascination with scenic natural backdrops has given audiences countless visual delights, and Kerala’s Athirappilly Falls stands tall as one of its most iconic locations. The latest to join this legacy is Pardesiya, a soulful track from Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Param Sundari. Released just ahead of the film’s premiere, the song beautifully captures the chemistry between the stars against the majestic waterfall, adding grandeur to its visuals.
Athirappilly Falls, often called the 'Niagara of India,; has been a go-to destination for filmmakers across generations. Its 80-foot cascade surrounded by dense greenery makes it an ideal canvas for romance, drama and music. Audiences fondly remember Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s graceful dance in Barso Re from Guru, set against the rain-soaked backdrop, which instantly became iconic. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s Jiya Jale from Dil Se also immortalised the location, blending Mani Ratnam’s vision with the waterfall’s natural beauty.

Over the years, the falls have witnessed a variety of moods. From the hauntingly romantic Behne De in Raavan to the evergreen Achi Lagti Ho Kuch Naa Kaho, its cinematic charm has never faded. Even the title track of Rang Rasiya drew poetic magic from this enchanting spot, proving how versatile the location is for different genres of storytelling.
With Pardesiya, Janhvi and Sidharth now add a fresh chapter to Athirappilly’s cinematic history. Their vibrant presence, choreographed seamlessly with the gushing falls, makes the song a visual delight already striking a chord with fans.
As Param Sundari hits theatres tomorrow, this Kerala gem once again reminds audiences why it continues to be Bollywood’s most celebrated natural shooting destination.