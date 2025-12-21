Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a deep-colored velvet saree, pairing it with minimal jewellery and simple makeup, making velvet the perfect winter fashion choice.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently turned heads with a stunning velvet saree look, proving that traditional Indian attire can also be perfect for winter. Glamorous velvet fabric has always been the top choice for the cold season when one wanted to dress elegantly and stylishly at the same time. With her latest appearance in a stunning velvet saree, Janhvi has set the trend for the winter parties and events and thus, many fashionistas would like to wear velvet sarees, now in winter.

What she wore:

Janhvi wore a deep-colored velvet saree that looked both classic and trendy. Rich fabric added a warm and elegant touch, making her the centre of attraction in the event. A simple but stylish blouse was worn with the saree, allowing the velvet to be the main highlight.

Janhvi chose a natural and glowing look for her makeup with soft tones for her eyes and lips that went well with the saree's deep colour. Her hair was kept simple, letting the outfit shine even more. She wore minimal jewellery, including small earrings and a thin bracelet, which kept the focus on the luxurious saree. The blend of light makeup and understated jewellery resulted in a refined and elegant look.

A winter fashion statement:

Velvet sarees are a very fashionable winter trend that is gaining popularity due to their warmth, elegance and suitability for festive occasions. The smooth fabric is gentle on the skin and at the same time gives a rich and luxurious look. Celebrities and designers predominantly select velvet for winter events, since it provides a regal and chic appearance that does not require much in terms of heavy accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor's ensemble proves that velvet sarees are versatile and can be used for different occasions like family gatherings, parties or even special events. The secret is to use very few accessories and allow the fabric to shine through. Her appearance has become a source of inspiration for young girls to try out velvet sarees this winter and turn traditional Indian attire into a fashionable choice for the chilly season.