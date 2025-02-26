Janhvi Kapoor was spotted taking an auto ride after wrapping up the shoot for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It seems a Holi scene was filmed, as the actress was covered in vibrant red hues.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are busy in the filming of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The duo has been frequently spotted around the city, and today, Janhvi grabbed attention as she was seen taking an auto ride after wrapping up the shoot. The actress appeared drenched in red, suggesting that a Holi sequence had been filmed. A video of her from the sets has now gone viral. Maniesh Paul was also seen accompanying her.

A clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Janhvi donning a night suit while returning from a jetty, her face and hands smeared in red. She cheerfully greeted the paparazzi and even wished them a happy Holi before hopping into an auto and heading home.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank himself. Initially scheduled for release on April 18, 2025, the film’s premiere has now been postponed to the latter half of the year.

According to reports, the makers believe the film can be further enhanced with additional entertaining elements. 'Karan and Shashank feel that there is scope for more fun elements in the film, and hence they have planned another schedule to be canned around the destination wedding moments. The entire cast, including Varun and Janhvi, will be a part of this schedule. The idea is to enhance the film further to hit the bull’s eye. Karan is a master of this genre and is leaving no stone unturned to serve the audience with two big-scale rom-coms: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera in 2025 and 2025 respectively,' a report by Bollywood Hungama stated.

Additionally, two songs from the film are yet to be shot. 'Apart from some scenes, the makers will also be shooting for two songs. Around 25 days of shoot remains, which has led to a delay in release. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screen in the second half of 2025,' the report further added.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is also working on Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film is set for a July 2024 release.