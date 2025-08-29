Janhvi Kapoor's box office success: A look at Param Sundari's top 5 highest-grossing films in India

Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film, released today. From Dhadak to Devara: Part 1, her top-grossing hits like Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Roohi, and Mili highlight her growth as one of Bollywood’s most promising stars.

Janhvi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most promising young actresses, has managed to make her mark in just a few years. From her debut in 2018 to her recent ventures, Janhvi has explored romance, thrillers, sports dramas, and even regional cinema. While not every film has been a blockbuster, several have earned significant collections at the Indian box office. As her latest film, Param Sundari, got released today, here’s a look at her top five highest-grossing films in India.

Devara: Part 1 (2024)

Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR turned out to be her biggest commercial success. Devara: Part 1 collected an impressive Rs 292 crore in India alone, making it her highest-grossing film to date. The film marked her strong entry into South Indian cinema.

Dhadak (2018)

Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi hit Sairaat, was a box-office success, grossing around Rs 95.2 crore in India. Starring alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi’s performance received praise and established her as a promising actor.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)

This sports-romance drama with Rajkummar Rao highlighted Janhvi Kapoor’s range as an actress. The film did moderately well, earning Rs 43.9 crore in India. Its cricket backdrop and emotional narrative resonated with audiences.

Roohi (2021)

A horror-comedy co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Roohi was among the first films released in theatres post-pandemic. Despite mixed reviews, it managed Rs 23.3 crore at the box office, proving Janhvi Kapoor’s pull with audiences.

Mili (2022)

A survival thriller produced by her father, Boney Kapoor, Mili didn’t perform strongly at the box office, earning just Rs 3 crore. However, Janhvi Kapoor’s gripping portrayal of a woman trapped in a freezer won her critical appreciation.

