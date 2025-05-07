As Operation Sindoor captures national attention, let's spotlight Bollywood actresses who have portrayed military roles with authenticity and strength, bringing the valor of our armed forces to the silver screen.

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl



Janhvi Kapoor portrayed Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of India's first female combat pilots, who played a pivotal role during the Kargil War. The film showcases her journey and challenges in a male-dominated field.

Yami Gautam in Uri: The Surgical Strike



In this action-packed film, Yami Gautam played Pallavi Sharma, an intelligence officer who aids in planning the surgical strikes. Her performance added depth to the narrative of India's retaliation post the Uri attack.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2

Samantha played Raji, a rebel operative with a military background, in this web series. Her intense performance showcased the complexities of characters shaped by warfare and conflict.

Diana Penty in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Diana Penty portrayed Captain Ambalika, an Intelligence Bureau officer who plays a crucial role in India's covert nuclear tests at Pokhran. Her performance added depth to the narrative of national pride and scientific achievement.

Nimrat Kaur in The Test Case



Nimrat Kaur starred as Captain Shikha Sharma, the first woman preparing to be inducted into a combat role in the Indian Army. The series delves into her trials and determination to break gender barriers.