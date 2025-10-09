Janhvi Kapoor has no plans to marry Shikhar Pahariya? Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress says 'jab aise sawal unke baare me...'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting her recently released Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, was recently asked about her love life. To this, she laughed and said she's currently focused on her life and doesn't have time for romance or the person being referred to.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s whirlwind romance has left fans and followers shipping for the couple. Most recently, Janhvi Kapoor’s fans teased her by combining her name with Shikhar as ‘Jassi’— short for Janhvi and Shikhar. However, Janhvi didn’t like it and suggested 'Janwar', which left the audience in splits. The actress also reacted to marriage plans, revealing that neither she nor Shikhar has time for 'multiplication'.



Janhvi Kapoor opens up on plans of marriage



Janhvi, who is currently promoting her recently released Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, was asked about her love life. To this, she laughed and said she's currently focused on her life and doesn't have time for romance or the person being referred to. When the fan teased her about being hesitant to mention the name, Janhvi smiled and replied that it would just become a headline. “Mein abhi mere life meh bohot khush hoon. Multiplication ka abhi koi time nahi hai mere paas, na jinko aap refer kar rahe hai, na unke paas." The fan then teased her further, asking, “Naam lene meh kya dikkat hai? Ulajh hai usme?" To this, Janhvi smiled and said, “Headline baan jata hai na phir," she told a fan while on an interview with Pinkvilla.



Furthermore, when a fan playfully suggested combining Janhvi's name with Shikhar's to form "Jassi," she quickly rejected it and jokingly suggested "Janwar" instead. Clearly flustered, Janhvi laughed nervously and admitted she gets like this when asked about such questions, choosing not to answer further. "No but arey yaar mai bohot asie ho jaati hun jab aise sawal unke baare meh puche jaate hai toh mai nahi answer kar rahi," she added.



Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects



Janhvi was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK). The romantic comedy has so far earned Rs 38 crore since it was released on October 2, 2025. Up next, Janhvi will be seen in director Buchi Babu Sana's rural action drama, Peddi, co-starring Ram Charan.