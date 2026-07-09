Janhvi Kapoor flaunts bf Shikhar Pahariya's name 'Shikhu' in mehendi at Anshula Kapoor's reception; See pics

Janhvi Kapoor wore 'Shikhu' in her mehendi at sister Anshula Kapoor’s reception, giving a subtle nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception not just for her Manish Malhotra silk saree, but for a quiet tribute to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya hidden in her mehendi.

Mehendi has 'Shikhu'

Janhvi shared pictures from the reception wearing a dazzling silk saree and a strapless blouse. While admiring her appearance, fans focused on her mehendi, where Shikhar's nickname, 'Shikhu,' was written in Hindi. The subdued homage to her boyfriend went viral right away. This is not the initial clue. She wore a 'Shiku' jewellery during the 2024 Maidaan screening. Additionally, she once said that Shikhar was on her speed dial on Koffee With Karan.

Janhvi and Shikhar's dating history

According to reports, Janhvi and Shikhar were acquainted when they were teenagers. They apparently broke up after Dhadak in 2018, according to dating rumours that began in 2016. Throughout the split, they maintained their privacy. Reconciliation negotiations began in 2023 after they were seen together at parties, holidays, Anant Ambani's wedding, and temple visits. They are frequently spotted at the Tirupati temple.

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Who is Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former chief minister of Maharashtra. He attended Regent's University London to study global financial management. His parents are Smruti Shinde and Sanjay Pahariya. After co-founding Indiawyn Gaming, he went on to form Basilius International. He frequently attends high-society gatherings in Mumbai.