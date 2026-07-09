FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Trump News: 'They Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon'; Trump's New Threat To Iran | Israel Iran War

Trump News: 'They Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon'; Trump's New Threat To Iran | Israel Iran War

MS Dhoni actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised in serious condition: ‘Not out of danger’

MS Dhoni actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised in serious condition

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts bf Shikhar Pahariya's name 'Shikhu' in mehendi at Anshula Kapoor's reception; See pics

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts bf Shikhar Pahariya's name 'Shikhu' in mehendi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts bf Shikhar Pahariya's name 'Shikhu' in mehendi at Anshula Kapoor's reception; See pics

Janhvi Kapoor wore 'Shikhu' in her mehendi at sister Anshula Kapoor’s reception, giving a subtle nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts bf Shikhar Pahariya's name 'Shikhu' in mehendi at Anshula Kapoor's reception; See pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception not just for her Manish Malhotra silk saree, but for a quiet tribute to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya hidden in her mehendi.

Mehendi has 'Shikhu'

Janhvi shared pictures from the reception wearing a dazzling silk saree and a strapless blouse. While admiring her appearance, fans focused on her mehendi, where Shikhar's nickname, 'Shikhu,' was written in Hindi. The subdued homage to her boyfriend went viral right away. This is not the initial clue. She wore a 'Shiku' jewellery during the 2024 Maidaan screening. Additionally, she once said that Shikhar was on her speed dial on Koffee With Karan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Janhvi and Shikhar's dating history

According to reports, Janhvi and Shikhar were acquainted when they were teenagers. They apparently broke up after Dhadak in 2018, according to dating rumours that began in 2016. Throughout the split, they maintained their privacy. Reconciliation negotiations began in 2023 after they were seen together at parties, holidays, Anant Ambani's wedding, and temple visits. They are frequently spotted at the Tirupati temple.

Also read: Satluj Ban: Suvinder Vicky reveals Punjab villages are screening Diljit Dosanjh’s film like ‘Seva’

Who is Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former chief minister of Maharashtra. He attended Regent's University London to study global financial management. His parents are Smruti Shinde and Sanjay Pahariya. After co-founding Indiawyn Gaming, he went on to form Basilius International. He frequently attends high-society gatherings in Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Thane Hospital Assault: Doctor resigns after Shiv Sena leader attack, says 'will never go back'
Thane Hospital Assault: Doctor resigns after Shiv Sena leader attack
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT release date: When and where to watch Ayushmann, Sara, Wamiqa, Rakul-starrer film
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT release: When, where to watch Ayushmann, Sara film
MS Dhoni actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised in serious condition: ‘Not out of danger’
MS Dhoni actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised in serious condition
India-New Zealand FTA: Kiwis' 57% of exports to have zero tariffs, how will it impact Indian economy?
India-New Zealand FTA: Kiwis' 57% of exports to have zero tariffs
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts bf Shikhar Pahariya's name 'Shikhu' in mehendi at Anshula Kapoor's reception; See pics
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts bf Shikhar Pahariya's name 'Shikhu' in mehendi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement