Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on bizarre online claims about 'buffalo-plasty': 'I have been very...'

Janhvi Kapoor has been gaining a lot of attention for her beauty transformation, for which she has received brickbats from trolls for possible surgery behind her new look. In the latest, the actress has finally addressed the long-running buzz around her physical appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor addresses plastic surgery rumours

In her latest appearance on a chat show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, she said that she believes in transparency and not ‘ gatekeeping’ or pretending to be naturally flawless. “I don’t believe in gatekeeping. I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged and looking a certain way. And I don’t want to perpetuate to young girls this idea of perfection. I’m a big believer of ‘you do you,’ do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things,” she said.

She went on to reveal her mother’s advice while clearing air around ‘buffalo-plasty’.”I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I’d like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai, and if something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important,” she added,

For the unversed, Buffalo-plasty is the term used for a surgical procedure to shorten the philtrum—the area between the base of the nose and the upper lip.



Janhvi Kapoor on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. She was also seen in Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra. ​