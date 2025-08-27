Janhvi Kapoor breaks her silence on Param Sundari being compared to Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express: 'Not all...'

Janhvi pointed out that her role is different from Deepika’s, as she plays a character who is half-Malayali and half-Tamilian.

Janhvi Kapoor, who will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, has addressed the ongoing comparisons between their film and Shah Rukh Khan–Deepika Padukone’s 2013 hit Chennai Express.

Speaking to Mirchi Plus, Janhvi pointed out that her role is different from Deepika’s, as she plays a character who is half-Malayali and half-Tamilian.

“I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It’s a different milieu altogether, and it’s not like that this is a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came after Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren’t being released every year. The point is people aren’t comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten, Chennai Express was an iconic film, with iconic characters and actors,” she said, adding that the comparisons seem to be a generalisation.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a similar sentiment, calling the comparisons “a great thing” and “a compliment.” He explained that while both films are different, the reference to Chennai Express comes from the audience’s nostalgia. “Shah Rukh sir didn’t exactly play a guy from Delhi, and they were definitely not in Kerala, and Janhvi is playing a half Malayalam half Tamilian in the film, but it is definitely a compliment being compared to it,” he said, adding that he has always been a fan of Rohit Shetty’s films.

Param Sundari, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 25, will now hit theatres on August 29.