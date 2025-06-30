Unnikrishnan said that although the Malayalam film industry is not very large in terms of numbers, it "will not remain silent in the face of such attacks on creative freedom."

Various associations from the Kerala film industry staged a protest on Monday in front of the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), opposing the board's demand to rename the Suresh Gopi-starrer Janaki vs The State of Kerala. Producers, directors, actors, and technicians came together for the day-long protest, alleging that the CBFC chairman's (Prasoon Joshi) directive to change the film's title to secure censorship clearance was a serious infringement on freedom of expression and amounted to unnecessary religious censorship.

B Unnikrishnan, director, producer, and General Secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), told PTI Videos that while the decision to change a film's title rests with the producer, the protest was aimed at the larger issue of censorship and the violation of filmmakers' creative rights. "They are raising objections based on the use of certain names and are refusing to issue censorship certificates. Cinema transcends religious or caste considerations, and we cannot allow this to continue," he added. Unnikrishnan said that although the Malayalam film industry is not very large in terms of numbers, it "will not remain silent in the face of such attacks on creative freedom."

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, who joined the protest in solidarity, said that Suresh Gopi - who is also a Minister of State in the Central Government - should reflect on how his government is "stifling freedom of expression." Indrans, a National Award-winning actor, expressed his concern over the developments. "I am scared. I do not know what awaits us when we bring out new films. It is frightening," he claimed. Leading actors, directors, and producers from the Malayalam film fraternity participated in the day-long protest.

The Pravin Narayanan-directed film, also starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role, reportedly revolves around the legal battle of an assaulted woman named Janaki against the state. According to sources, the film was denied screening clearance because Janaki, an alternative name for Goddess Sita, cannot be used for such a character.

