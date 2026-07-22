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Jana Nayagan: Was Vijay's final film 'deliberately' leaked to help him become CM? Director H Vinoth breaks silence

Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth has dismissed allegations that Thalapathy Vijay-starrer was deliberately leaked to help him win the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Slated to release on July 23, the film is being billed as Vijay's swansong, marking the end of his three-decade-long acting career.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 09:19 PM IST

Jana Nayagan: Was Vijay's final film 'deliberately' leaked to help him become CM? Director H Vinoth breaks silence
Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film
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H Vinoth, director of the much-awaited Jana Nayagan headlined by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay, has rejected allegations that the film was deliberately leaked months ago to boost Vijay's prospects in the 2026 Assembly elections, which the actor-politician eventually won before taking oath as the CM. Calling the claims politically motivated, the filmmaker said they were made solely to gain political mileage. Addressing reporters in Chennai ahead of the film's release on July 23 after a delay of more than six months, Vinoth said the allegations had caused considerable distress. 

Referring to the film's reported budget of Rs 400 crore, Vinoth questioned how anyone could believe that such a high-profile project would be intentionally leaked. The director argued that even if, for the sake of argument, the leak had been orchestrated, authorities could have uncovered the truth within hours or days. He also pointed out that Vijay was not in power when Jana Nayagan was leaked, adding that people had understood the political motives behind the accusations.

Why was Thalapathy Vijay silent when Jana Nayagan leaked?

Responding to claims that nearly one crore people had already watched the leaked version and questions over why Vijay did not publicly appeal against piracy, Vinoth said any statement from the actor-turned-politician would have invited further criticism. "Had Vijay given an appeal, it may have been said that there are so many problems in the country, including the farmers' issue; when he did not make an appeal on such matters why was he doing it now could have been the criticism," he said, adding that the leak was purely a legal issue that was handled by the police following a complaint from the producers. "I think Vijay sir did not involve himself as it may deviate the matter and lead to criticism", he added.

Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film

Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast comprising Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. Backed by KVN Productions, the film is being billed as Vijay's swansong, marking the end of his three-decade-long acting career that delivered blockbuster hits such as Ghilli, Leo, The Greatest of All Time, Mersal and Bigil. The political action thriller releases worldwide on July 23 in the original Tamil language and dubbed versions in Telugu and Hindi.

READ | What changes have been made in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan? Tamil Nadu CM title card, TVK references, and more

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