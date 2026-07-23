Jana Nayagan: Vijay fans celebrate across Tamil Nadu as film finally hits theatres; Watch

Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally released after multiple delays, with fans across Tamil Nadu celebrating the film's theatrical debut and actor Jai praising their unwavering support.

After months of uncertainty and several delays, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally opened in cinemas. The film's release triggered massive celebrations across Tamil Nadu, with fans gathering outside theatres for the first-day-first-show.

The atmosphere outside several cinema halls turned festive as supporters danced, cheered and celebrated the arrival of their favourite star's film. At Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu, large crowds reportedly gathered early in the morning, while massive cut-outs and posters of Vijay added to the excitement.

Actor Jai Thanks Fans For Their Patience

#WATCH | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Fans of Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay dance and celebrate outside the Karpagam Complex ahead of the release of the movie 'Jana Nayagan' in theatres worldwide today. pic.twitter.com/qGZtqZnHD1 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

Amid the celebrations, Tamil actor Jai praised Vijay's fans for standing by the film despite the long wait. Speaking to the media, Jai said, "Jana Nayagan is set to release tomorrow after overcoming several obstacles and opposition. Even if the film is released on mobile platforms, Thalapathy Vijay's fans will watch it only in theatres. Like the phrase 'I'm Waiting,' all of you have patiently waited for this moment, and I thank you for your unwavering support."

Jai also spoke about Vijay's political career and wished him success in his role as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

"Our Thalapathy, Joseph Vijay, has now become the Chief Minister. I pray that his governance continues not only for the next five years but for generations to come. I also request all of you to continue extending your wholehearted support to him," he added.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Earlier this month, Vijay confirmed the film's new release date through an Instagram post and shared a new poster. The film was finally scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 23. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sathyan Sooryan has handled cinematography, while Pradeep E Ragav is the editor and V Selvakumar is the production designer.