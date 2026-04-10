Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay suffers major loss, even before the release, HD print of his final film gets leaked on pirate sites

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ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is yet to be cleared by the censor, but high definition of the movie got leaked on the pirate sites.
Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, has not been cleared by the CBFC, yet its HD print got leaked on a pirate site. As the film continues to wait for its censor certificate after a court battle earlier this year, a few clips, including the film's title credits, introduction scene and climax, were leaked on social media. Then the full film in high definition got leaked on a website. Vijay's fans have expressed shock over the alleged leak and urged the production house to file a complaint.
Jana Nayagan's leaked link was shared on the Wikipedia page
At first, the makers took quick action and pulled down the viral clips from X and other social media platforms. However, the HD version of the film was out on pirated sites. As of Friday morning, the film's Wikipedia page appeared to include an alleged leaked URL. However, it could also be a virus or a malicious link.
TamilMV, a piracy website known for illegally releasing Tamil films, shared a note explaining why they will avoid releasing Jana Nayagan on their platform. The site shared a note that read, "We are aware of the ongoing political issues surrounding the actor. As per our ethics, we only upload content after the movie's theatrical release. The movie will not be uploaded here before its official release."
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan, originally scheduled for release on January 9 ahead of Pongal festival, is stated to be Vijay's last as he prepares to face Assembly polls in April as chief of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which he founded in 2024. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is said to be the remake of the 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna.