Jana Nayagan release date announced: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film to hit theatres on July 23, new poster unveiled

The makers of Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay in what is set to be his final film, have announced that the much-awaited movie will release in theatres worldwide on July 23, 2026, after months of legal battles, online leaks, and CBFC controversy.

After weathering months of legal battles, online leak, and a highly publicised standoff with the CBFC, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's highly-anticipated, much-delayed film Jana Nayagan is finally set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 23. The actor-turned-politician, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay, himself announced the release date of his final film as he shared its new poster on his social media handles with the caption, "Jana Nayagan From July 23."

The production house KVN Productions also shared three posters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi with a powerful caption. "Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory. Jana Nayagan From July 23, Jana Nayakudu From July 23 and Jan Neta From July 23," they wrote, confirming that Vijay's final film will be releasing in the three languagues.

Jana Nayagan cast and crew details

Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. It is touted to be Vijay's swansong film, bringing down the curtains on his three-decade film career, during which he has given blockbuster hits, including Ghilli, Leo, The Greatest of All Time, Mersal, Bigil, and others.

Jana Nayagan vs CBFC

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was granted an 'A' certificate last week after a protracted seven-month battle. The film's journey to certification was marred by significant delays, legal interventions and piracy issues. Originally slated for a January 9, 2026 release ahead of Pongal, the film was submitted to the CBFC on December 19, 2025. According to reports, after the makers implemented modifications suggested by the examining committee, the film was initially considered suitable for a 'U/A' certificate.

However, the process stalled when a committee member raised an internal objection, claiming certain portions could hurt public sentiments. On January 6, KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to expedite the certification. After nearly a month of legal proceedings that reached the Supreme Court, the producers withdrew their petition and opted to present the film to the revising committee instead.

Jana Nayagan leaked online

The controversy deepened in April when a high-definition version of the uncertified film leaked online. During proceedings at the Madras High Court, prosecutors noted that the pirated copy had been viewed by nearly 1.2 crore people before access was successfully blocked. The Tamil Nadu police subsequently arrested multiple individuals in connection with the leak, including a freelance film editor who allegedly sourced the footage from an editing facility.

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