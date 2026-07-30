FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CWG 2026 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra leads India's triple charge into javelin final

CWG 2026 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra leads India's triple charge into javelin fina

Punjab Paper Leak Row: BJP workers clash with Delhi Police outside AAP office

Punjab Paper Leak Row: BJP workers clash with Delhi Police outside AAP office

Five-time CSK title-winning coach Stephen Fleming tipped for England Test job after Brendon McCullum exit

Five-time CSK title-winning coach Stephen Fleming tipped for England Test job

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Jana Nayagan: Protesters halt screening of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film in Karnataka over Cauvery Water issue

As part of the demonstration, members of Vijaya Sena also tore down posters of Jana Nayagan in Mandya. The protesters expressed anger over Cauvery water being released to Tamil Nadu following the CWRC order, which several organisations in Karnataka are opposing.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Jana Nayagan: Protesters halt screening of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film in Karnataka over Cauvery Water issue
Jana Nayagan screening halted in Karnataka
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A screening of actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film Jana Nayagan was disrupted at Gurushree Theatre in Mandya after members of the Vijaya Sena organisation staged a protest over the Cauvery water issue. The protesters laid siege to Gurushree Theatre while the film was being screened and demonstrated outside the premises. Led by state president Deepak, the group raised slogans and expressed their opposition before holding talks with the theatre management.

During the protest, the organisation demanded that the screening of Jana Nayagan be stopped immediately and submitted a memorandum urging the management to halt the shows. Following discussions with the protesters, the theatre management assured them that the screening of Vijay's final film would be cancelled. As part of the demonstration, members of Vijaya Sena also tore down posters of Jana Nayagan. The protesters expressed anger over water being released to Tamil Nadu following the CWRC order, which several organisations in Karnataka are opposing.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The film was released in theatres on July 23 after several months of delay. The film was originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but was delayed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) held back its certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama and has been widely reported as Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Vijay has delivered several successful films, including Leo, Bigil, Ghilli and Pokkiri.

READ | Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for attacking Gen Z protesters: 'Chudail, aur thappad khaane hain?'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra tops Arshad Nadeem in qualifiers; three Indians enter javelin final
CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra tops Arshad Nadeem in qualifiers; three Indians enter
Jana Nayagan: Protesters halt screening of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film in Karnataka over Cauvery Water issue
Protesters halt screening of Jana Nayagan in Karnataka over Cauvery Water issue
Punjab Paper Leak Row: BJP workers clash with Delhi Police outside AAP office
Punjab Paper Leak Row: BJP workers clash with Delhi Police outside AAP office
Five-time CSK title-winning coach Stephen Fleming tipped for England Test job after Brendon McCullum exit
Five-time CSK title-winning coach Stephen Fleming tipped for England Test job
Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026: Will tougher jail terms stop NEET-style leaks or is it just patchwork fix?
Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026: Will tougher jail terms stop NEET-style leaks?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement