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Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's final film

Billed as Vijay’s swansong following his election as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jana Nayagan will begin streaming on ZEE5 from August 21. The political action thriller finally hit theatres on July 23 after multiple delays and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's final film
Jana Nayagan OTT release date
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Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film, faced several hurdles before its release. Originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, the film was delayed amid a prolonged CBFC certification row, proposed cuts and a legal battle with the censor board. Its politically sensitive content also reportedly drew the Election Commission's attention, while a major piracy leak further complicated its release. After months of uncertainty, the film was finally released in theatres worldwide on July 23, 2026, two-and-a-half months after Vijay had assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

At the box office, Jana Nayagan opened strongly with Rs 42.70 crore net in India on day 1 and crossed the Rs 100-crore worldwide mark within two days. However, its collections gradually slowed after the opening week. The H Vinoth directorial is still running in cinemas worldwide, and has earned Rs 197 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 320 crore. Last week, Vijay's final film overtook Suriya's Karuppu (Rs 310 crore) to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 (as of now).

On Monday, August 17, the streaming giant ZEE5 announced that Jana Nayagan will start streaming on its platform on August 21. "Thangamey! Thalapathy #JanaNayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5", the promo was captioned. The political action thriller will premiere in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada this Friday, but the Hindi dubbed version will be released later due to theatrical windowing norms for national chains.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE 5 Tamil (@zee5tamil)

Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan features a strong ensemble cast comprising Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. Backed by KVN Productions, the film is being billed as Vijay's swansong, marking the end of his three-decade-long acting career that delivered blockbuster hits such as Ghilli, Leo, The Greatest of All Time, Mersal and Bigil. Vijay has now stepped away from cinema to focus entirely on politics following his election as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

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