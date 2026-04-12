Jana Nayagan online leak controversy: CBFC shuts down reports of leaking Vijay's final film, calls such claims 'baseless'

Jana Nayagan is widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before he enters full-time politics in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled on April 23. The poitical action thriller, which has been embroiled in a legal battle with CBFC for months, was leaked online on Friday.

After the online leak of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, a storm of accusations followed, with fingers quickly pointing at the Central Board of Film Certification. As speculation grew online, CBFC has now issued a clear statement denying all such claims, making it clear that reports linking the alleged leak to the board are "baseless and false."

In a statement shared on PIB Maharashtra's official X account, the CBFC said, "Reports alleging that the Tamil film Jana Nayagan has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of Jana Nayagan was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since."

Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before he enters full-time politics in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled on April 23. The film was leaked online on Friday, triggering outrage across the industry. Multiple stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Rishab Shetty, Vijay Deverakonda, and others have condemned the leak.

The much-awaited film, which was initially slated to release on January 9, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the CBFC for months. It was originally submitted in December 2025 for certification. While an initial committee suggested a U/A certificate with minor cuts, the process stalled after anonymous complaints were filed.

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