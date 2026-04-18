Jana Nayagan online leak case: Tamil Nadu Police arrests three main accused including freelance editor, details inside

Police stated that the primary accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another film. He gained unauthorised access to the reels of Jana Nayagan at an editing studio and stole the data.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three main accused, including a freelance assistant editor, for the data theft and online leak of the movie Jana Nayagan', police said on Thursday. According to an official release, the arrests were made on April 15 following a detailed technical analysis and examination of digital evidence. The arrests follow the prior apprehension of six other individuals on April 11 for uploading and disseminating the pirated content. Police have, however, withheld the identities of the arrested, pending further investigation.

Police stated that the primary accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another film. He gained unauthorised access to the reels of Jana Nayagan at an editing studio and stole the data. The stolen data was then rendered into a movie format and shared with the co-accused, leading to its widespread online circulation, police added. All three accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Issuing a public advisory, the Cyber Crime Wing strictly warned against downloading, streaming, or forwarding pirated content, stating that any involvement in digital piracy will invite strict legal consequences. The police have urged the public to promptly report instances of pirated content or suspicious links to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or via the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.

Why Jana Nayagan is special for Vijay?

Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before he enters full-time politics. The film also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Jana Nayagan vs CBFC

The much-awaited film, which was initially slated to release on January 9, was postponed indefinitely after being embroiled in a legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for months. As per reports, Jana Nayagan will now hit theatres after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections with voting scheduled on April 23 and results on May 4.

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