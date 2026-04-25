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Jana Nayagan leak row: Vijay's film editor Pradeep E Raghav suspended for 'negligence' and rule violations

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Jana Nayagan leak row: Vijay's film editor Pradeep E Raghav suspended for 'negligence' and rule violations

Addressing the piracy issue surrounding Jana Nayagan, the Southern India Film Editor's Association (SIFEA) revealed that while Raghav may not have been the direct cause of the film's illegal internet release, he has admitted to "negligence" that contributed to the lapse.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jana Nayagan leak row: Vijay's film editor Pradeep E Raghav suspended for 'negligence' and rule violations
Jana Nayagan leak row
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The Southern India Film Editor's Association (SIFEA) has announced that film editor Pradeep E Raghav has been suspended for allegedly violating union bylaws and failing to prevent the illegal online leak of the film Jana Nayagan, starring top actor Vijay. According to a press release, the association stated that the decision was taken following an emergency executive committee meeting held on April 17. 

The committee, comprising senior editors and executive members, deliberated on allegations that Raghav consistently employed non-union members as assistants across his projects, including the recent release Jana Nayagan. SIFEA noted that such actions directly contravene the association's established rules and regulations. 

Addressing the piracy issue surrounding Jana Nayagan, the association revealed that while Raghav may not have been the direct cause of the film's illegal internet release, he has admitted to "negligence" that contributed to the lapse. 

"The association has a responsibility to prevent such undesirable incidents in the future to protect the integrity of the film industry. If this trend continues, the very functioning of the industry is at risk," the statement signed by President V Gopikrishna and General Secretary N B Umashankarbabu read. The suspension is effective immediately. 

During this period, SIFEA has announced it will not extend any cooperation or support to Raghav. The association has also appealed to its sister unions within the film industry to support this disciplinary action to maintain professional decorum and safeguard the interests of unionised workers. 

Raghav is known for his work in several high-profile Tamil films including Love Today, Dragon, Love Insurance Kompany, Thalaivan Thalaivii, and Annabelle Sethupathi among others. He also edited Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the documentary based on the life of the acclaimed actress.

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