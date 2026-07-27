Jana Nayagan: CM Thalapathy Vijay's film screening stopped; arguments break out due to this reason

Jana Nayagan screenings in Chennai were halted on July 23 after parents brought minors to the A-rated Vijay film. Theatres denied entry, leading to arguments and police intervention.

Several screenings of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan were stopped in Chennai on July 23 after parents tried to take children to the A-rated film. Arguments broke out between parents and theatre staff, and police had to intervene at multiple locations.

Shows stopped in Chennai theatres

The film 'Jana Nayagan,' directed by H Vinoth and released on July 23 after a 7-month delay, is Vijay’s final movie and received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC. It faced issues at PVR theatres, notably at PVR AMPA Mall, where arguments arose between parents and management over children in the auditorium, requiring police intervention and the promise of refunds to resolve the situation.

At PVR Grand in Pallavaram, a dispute arose as parents attempted to enter an A-rated film with children, demanding refunds when denied entry. Social media users criticised the parents for disregarding age restrictions, emphasising that theatres must adhere to CBFC rules, which prohibit admitting viewers under 18, even with guardians. Similar incidents were reported at PVR 9.05 and Ampa Sky One.

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About the film

Anil Ravipudi's 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari is adapted into Jana Nayagan. Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Vijay are the main actors. Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon are other important players. The narrative centres on a former prisoner who raises a little girl and assists her in overcoming her worries to fulfil her ambition. Later on, while attempting to save the nation, they encounter adversaries from their past. Huge crowds attended the film's premiere, but Chennai's A-rating caused uncertainty and forced the cancellation of shows for families with kids.