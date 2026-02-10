Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and helmed by H Vinoth, the political action thriller Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is said to be the remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the producers of Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor-turned-politician Vijay, to withdraw their petition, which sought a direction to the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the film. Justice P T Asha, before whom the petition came up for hearing, granted permission to M/s KVN Productions LLP, producers of the movie, to withdraw the petition. The judge dismissed the petition as "withdrawn."

The judge on January 9 allowed the petition filed by M/s KVN Productions LLP and gave a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate forthwith. The judge had also quashed a communication dated January 5 of the Regional Officer, informing the producers of the film that based on a complaint, the Chairperson of the Censor Board had referred the matter to the revising committee.

However, on the same day, the First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan stayed her order on an appeal filed by CBFC. After hearing elaborate arguments from both sides, the bench on January 20 reserved orders on the appeal. Allowing the appeal, the bench on January 27, set aside the order of a single judge, which directed the CBFC to grant forthwith the censor certificate to the film. However, the bench instead of dismissing the writ petition, gave an opportunity to the producers of the movie to suitably amend the prayer in the petition and restored the petition to its original records and file.

The bench had said, if the respondent (producers) suitably amends the writ petition, the Single Judge may grant reasonable opportunity to the appellants (CBFC) to file counter affidavit and thereafter, the parties may pray for expeditious disposal of the writ petition on its own merits. "We make it clear that it will be open for the Single Judge to decide whether or not the decision to refer the film for examination of the Revising Committee was in accordance with law or not," the bench added.

On December 22, the producer received a communication from the Regional Officer from Chennai informing that the 5-member examining committee, which viewed the film had recommended for screening of the movie and issuance of censor certificate. Thereafter, based on a complaint from one of the members of the examining committee, the Chairperson had decided to put on hold the December 22 communication and referred the matter to the revising committee. This was communicated to the producer of the movie on January 5.

Jana Nayagan, originally scheduled for release on January 9 ahead of Pongal festival, is stated to be Vijay's last as he prepares to face Assembly polls in April as chief of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) which he founded in 2024. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is said to be the remake of the 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

READ | Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana