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Jana Nayagan box office day 1: Vijay's film roars, collects Rs 78.27 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan opened strongly at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 41 crore nett in India and Rs 78.27 crore worldwide on Day 1, according to Sacnilk.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 09:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Jana Nayagan box office day 1: Vijay's film roars, collects Rs 78.27 crore worldwide
Image credit: Instagram
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Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has recorded a strong opening at the global box office, earning an estimated Rs 78.27 crore on its first day. The film, which is expected to be Vijay's last theatrical release before he focuses fully on his political career, saw a strong response from fans across India and overseas.

According to early estimates by trade website Sacnilk, the H Vinoth directorial collected Rs 41 crore nett in India on Day 1. Its domestic gross stood at around Rs 48.27 crore, while the film earned an estimated Rs 30 crore from international markets.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's opening, earning Rs 36.50 crore nett. The Telugu version collected Rs 2.75 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.75 crore to the total.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Jana Nayagan was screened across 13,067 shows in India on its opening day. The film's strong start comes after months of anticipation surrounding its release and Vijay's final theatrical appearance before his full-time political journey.

Jana Nayagan Day 1 Box Office Collection

  • India nett: Rs 41 crore
  • India gross: Rs 48.27 crore
  • Overseas gross: Rs 30 crore
  • Worldwide gross: Rs 78.27 crore
  • Total shows: 13,067

 

 
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