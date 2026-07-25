Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Vijay's final film bounces back, inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India

Jana Nayagan is being billed as Thalapathy Vijay's swansong, marking the end of his blockbuster three-decade-long acting career. The superstar has now stepped away from cinema to focus entirely on politics following his election as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

After weathering months of legal battles, online leak, and a highly publicised standoff with the CBFC, Thalapathy Vijay's highly-anticipated final film Jana Nayagan was finally released in theaters worldwide on July 23 and received mixed to negative reviews. While many viewers applauded Vijay's commanding screen presence, emotionally charged moments, and Anirudh Ravichander's pulsating background score, others took issue with the film's uneven writing, stretched runtime, and underwhelming treatment of Bobby Deol's antagonist. While some fans described it as a disappointing farewell for the superstar, others hailed it as a fitting big-screen celebration of his legacy.

The mixed response appears to have reflected in the film's box office performance. Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore net in India and Rs 78 crore gross worldwide. However, the film witnessed a sharp dip on its second day, with collections falling by more than 50%. On July 24, it earned Rs 21.15 crore net in India, taking its two-day domestic total to Rs 63.85 crore net. The H Vinoth directorial showed signs of recovery on Saturday, July 25, collecting an estimated Rs 28 crore net in India. This pushed its three-day domestic net collection past Rs 90 crore, putting Jana Nayagan on course to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian net box office by the end of its opening weekend.

Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan features a strong ensemble cast comprising Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. Backed by KVN Productions, the film is being billed as Vijay's swansong, marking the end of his three-decade-long acting career that delivered blockbuster hits such as Ghilli, Leo, The Greatest of All Time, Mersal and Bigil. Vijay has now stepped away from cinema to focus entirely on politics following his election as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Jana Nayagan is inspired by the 2023 Telugu film Bhagvanth Kesari, headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna and helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

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