Jana Nayagan box office collection: CM Thalapathy Vijay's last film is UNSTOPPABLE, crosses Rs 200 crore in just 4 days

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is celebrated as a festival among the fans. Thus, the movie continues to smash records, despite mixed reviews.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is enjoying its monstrous run at the box office. Despite the mixed to negative reviews, Jana Nayagan is unstoppable, earning Rs 100 crore net in India and Rs 200 crore gross worldwide. Released after months of delay and despite the online leak, the film continues its glorious run.

Jana Nayagan latest box office collection

As Sacnilk reported, on its 4th day, the film earned a net of Rs 32.00 crore from 12,107 shows. In 4 days, the total India gross collections are Rs 145.98 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 124.75 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, on Day 4, the film earned Rs 10 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 71.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 217.48 crore.

Jana Nayagan: Day-wise earnings

Originally scheduled for a Pongal (January 14) release, the film got stuck with the censor board. After months of delay and even an online leak, the film broke records in cinemas. On its debut, the film earned Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday, Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday, and Rs 32 crore on Sunday. The major chunk of the collection comes from Telugu, followed by Hindi and Tamil languages.

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What lies ahead for Jana Nayagan?

Going ahead, the film is expected to hold its momentum over the weekdays. The bigger challenge for the film will be next week as Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit cinemas. In India, Spidey has a good market, and the Tom Holland-starrer is expected to open huge.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is an action-political drama, an official Tamil remake of Nandamuri Balakrishana's Bhagavanth Kesari. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in key roles.