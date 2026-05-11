Jana Nayagan: As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his last film will finally arrive in cinemas, producer drops major update on release date

At oath ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay, the producer of his last film interacted with the media and gave away a major update on the theatrical release of Jana Nayagan.

Actor and now Tamil Nadu's chief minister, C Joseph Vijay, aka fans' favourite Thalapathy Vijay, created history on Sunday, May 10, by swearing in as Jana Neta. Soon after Vijay took charge as the state's CM, a major update on his last film was shared by its producer. Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy Vijay's final cinematic outing before he took voluntary retirement from movies. The movie was ready to release on Pongal (January 14) this year. But the film got stuck in limbo due to the CBFC's refusal to give a censor certificate. Meanwhile, the movie also got leaked online in HD prints, making it worse for the movie producer. However, now Vijay is in power, and the movie is soon expected to be released on the big screen.

What is the major update on Jana Nayagan's theatrical release by its producer?

Producer K Venkat Narayana was also present at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, and witnessed the iconic moment of Vijay taking the oath as Chief Minister. After the ceremony, Venkat interacted with the media and dropped the biggest update on their last collaboration. He said, "We are waiting for the CBFC certificate. As soon as we get the certificate, we will release it. We are very happy. Congratulations to Vijay sir for becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A new chapter begins. Sir, I am sure, will fulfill all the promises. Jana Nayagan will release as soon as we get the certificate."

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Soon after Vijay won the Tamil Nadu polls, Venkat, through the social media handle of his production KVM Productions, celebrated his victory and shared a note, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come."

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About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth (Valimai), Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller, with Vijay as the main lead. The movie is a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj in key roles.