Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide, found hanging at his home, he was just...

Sachin Chandwade, best known for his role in Jamtara Season 2, died by suicide at his home in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. He was just 25 years old. His sudden demise has left fans and colleagues deeply shocked.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, Sachin's family members found him hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on October 23 night. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital near his village. As his condition worsened, he was later shifted to Dhule for advanced treatment.

The doctors tried their best to save him, but he breathed his last on October 24 at around 1:30 AM while undergoing treatment. The cause of his suicide remains unknown. Following his untimely demise, the Parola police registered a case of "accidental death."

Just days before his tragic passing, Sachin had announced his upcoming project Asurvan, in which he was supposed to play one of the leading roles. The makers had shared his poster from the Marathi film last week.

Sachin Chandwade was a native of the Jalgaon district. Alongside his acting pursuits, he worked as a software engineer at an IT Park in Pune, successfully balancing his professional career with his passion for the arts.

