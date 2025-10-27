Aditya Pancholi REVEALS he was original choice for Tezaab, claims Anil Kapoor 'influenced' director to replace him: 'Politics in industry runs deeper...'
Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Time 2025: Check shubh muhurat, morning rituals, puja vidhi to worship Chhathi Maiya
EC announces second phase of SIR in 12 states after Bihar; check full list here
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty film becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India after...
Faridabad: Blackmailed with AI deepfakes of his sisters, 19-year-old college student dies by suicide
Cockroach found 'hanged' in mid-air, cabin defect book of Dubai-bound flight goes viral, says..., netizens react
Vivek Harivyasi on the dilemma of losing oneself in the chase and how to reclaim balance
Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide, found hanging at his home, he was just...
Meet Tenzin Yangki, the first woman IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, who gets praise from Anand Mahindra
Isha Ambani turns heads in green silk saree, rewore her ruby and diamond necklace for this year's Diwali; it's worth Rs…
ENTERTAINMENT
Just days before his tragic passing, Sachin Chandwade had announced his upcoming project Asurvan, in which he was supposed to play one of the leading roles.
Sachin Chandwade, best known for his role in Jamtara Season 2, died by suicide at his home in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. He was just 25 years old. His sudden demise has left fans and colleagues deeply shocked.
According to a report by Maharashtra Times, Sachin's family members found him hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on October 23 night. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital near his village. As his condition worsened, he was later shifted to Dhule for advanced treatment.
The doctors tried their best to save him, but he breathed his last on October 24 at around 1:30 AM while undergoing treatment. The cause of his suicide remains unknown. Following his untimely demise, the Parola police registered a case of "accidental death."
Just days before his tragic passing, Sachin had announced his upcoming project Asurvan, in which he was supposed to play one of the leading roles. The makers had shared his poster from the Marathi film last week.
Sachin Chandwade was a native of the Jalgaon district. Alongside his acting pursuits, he worked as a software engineer at an IT Park in Pune, successfully balancing his professional career with his passion for the arts.
READ | Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'