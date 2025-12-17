James Cameron wishes to DIRECT 'few shots' of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi, requests Baahubali director to...

Ahead of Avatar Fire and Ash grand release, SS Rajamouli watched the latest Pandora adventure, and even interacted with director James Cameron.

Ahead of the mega release of Avatar Fire and Ash, SS Rajamouli is among the lucky few to catch an early preview of his latest film. After the movie screening, Rajamouli even connected with visionary director James Cameron virtually, and they both exchanged creative energies. The two visionary directors spoke candidly about the nuances of large-scale storytelling, their individual creative processes and the shared nervousness that accompanies the release of a film of such magnitude. Their conversation offered a rare insight into the mindset of filmmakers who continue to redefine the boundaries of cinema on a global stage.

SS Rajamouli reviews Avatar Fire and Ash

Reflecting on his experience of watching Avatar: Fire and Ash, SS Rajamouli described feeling “like a child in the theatre”, praising James Cameron’s ability to continuously evolve cinematic spectacle while keeping emotion at the heart of storytelling. SS Rajamouli even shared that Avatar ran for a year in IMAX in Hyderabad. The filmmaker highlighted how the Avatar franchise remains a benchmark for immersive, big-screen experiences.

James Cameron on working on Rajamouli's film set

James Cameron, too, expressed his admiration for SS Rajamouli’s cinematic vision and shared his desire to visit the Indian auteur’s film set. Rajamouli is currently busy with Mahesh Babu's Varanasi, and Cameron requested him to give him the camera, and he will get a few good shots for him. An ecstatic Rajamouli accepted James' request in all humbleness, and also expressed his wish to take him on the sets of his upcoming film in Hyderabad. James is also a fan of Rajamouli, and they both appreciate each other on various occasions. The Titanic director was in awe of Rajamouli's RRR and openly praised him and his visionary storytelling.

James Cameron wants to visit the shooting of #VARANASI!!! pic.twitter.com/ezT441KrJb — Ganeshen (@Ganeshen5) December 17, 2025

About Avatar Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the ambitious Avatar franchise, a direct sequel to The Way of Water (2023). Produced by 20th Century Studios, Avatar Fire and Ash releases in India on 19 December in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.