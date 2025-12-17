FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'

Why is Delhi's air still toxic long after Diwali and stubble burning?

Supreme Court's BIG order on old diesel, petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR, ends protection to...

Chandni Chowk’s iconic, a near century old Annapurna Bhandar to shut down on..., due to..., know its history, connection with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi

James Cameron wishes to DIRECT 'few shots' of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi, requests Baahubali director to...

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya expecting their first child? Nagarjuna says 'when the time...'

Yashasvi Jaiswal hospitalised after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match: Know real reason

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming's net worth REVEALED, why is this popular YouTuber going viral?

Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?

Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart

Dhurandhar is first Bollywood film with entire soundtrach on Spotify Top 200

Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter Chefs 3

Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews: James Cameron film is 'worst in franchise'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

James Cameron wishes to DIRECT 'few shots' of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi, requests Baahubali director to...

Ahead of Avatar Fire and Ash grand release, SS Rajamouli watched the latest Pandora adventure, and even interacted with director James Cameron.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 04:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

James Cameron wishes to DIRECT 'few shots' of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi, requests Baahubali director to...
James Cameron, SS Rajamouli
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the mega release of Avatar Fire and Ash, SS Rajamouli is among the lucky few to catch an early preview of his latest film. After the movie screening, Rajamouli even connected with visionary director James Cameron virtually, and they both exchanged creative energies. The two visionary directors spoke candidly about the nuances of large-scale storytelling, their individual creative processes and the shared nervousness that accompanies the release of a film of such magnitude. Their conversation offered a rare insight into the mindset of filmmakers who continue to redefine the boundaries of cinema on a global stage.

SS Rajamouli reviews Avatar Fire and Ash

Reflecting on his experience of watching Avatar: Fire and Ash, SS Rajamouli described feeling “like a child in the theatre”, praising James Cameron’s ability to continuously evolve cinematic spectacle while keeping emotion at the heart of storytelling. SS Rajamouli even shared that Avatar ran for a year in IMAX in Hyderabad. The filmmaker highlighted how the Avatar franchise remains a benchmark for immersive, big-screen experiences. 

James Cameron on working on Rajamouli's film set

James Cameron, too, expressed his admiration for SS Rajamouli’s cinematic vision and shared his desire to visit the Indian auteur’s film set. Rajamouli is currently busy with Mahesh Babu's Varanasi, and Cameron requested him to give him the camera, and he will get a few good shots for him. An ecstatic Rajamouli accepted James' request in all humbleness, and also expressed his wish to take him on the sets of his upcoming film in Hyderabad. James is also a fan of Rajamouli, and they both appreciate each other on various occasions. The Titanic director was in awe of Rajamouli's RRR and openly praised him and his visionary storytelling.

About Avatar Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the ambitious Avatar franchise, a direct sequel to The Way of Water (2023). Produced by 20th Century Studios, Avatar Fire and Ash releases in India on 19 December in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart
Dhurandhar is first Bollywood film with entire soundtrach on Spotify Top 200
Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter Chefs 3
Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter
Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'
Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews: James Cameron film is 'worst in franchise'
Who was Meher Castelino? India’s first Femina Miss India dies at 81
Who was Meher Castelino? India’s first Femina Miss India dies at 81
Why is Delhi's air still toxic long after Diwali and stubble burning?
Why is Delhi's air still toxic long after Diwali and stubble burning?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection
Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement