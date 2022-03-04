'Jalsa' teaser: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's movie promise to be an edge-of-the-seat-thriller

Two powerhouse performers, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah coming together guarantees hard-hitting, thought-provoking entertainment. The two talented actresses are coming with their upcoming thriller-drama 'Jalsa,' and the official teaser leaves you with multiple unanswered questions. Vidya shared the first glimpse of their project and showcases the actress as a media personality who instructs someone to work on a special story. On the other side, an intriguing, tensed, worried Shefali Shah runs away from her past, with her child. Balan shared the video on her social media, and said, "Get ready to uncover a story within a story!"

Check out the teaser

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Jalsa' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. Apart from Balan and Shah, the film features an ensemble cast of Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

Vidya was last seen in 2021 crime-thriller 'Sherni' whereas Shah impressed the masses and critics with the series 'Human.' Recently, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan Vidya was asked about setting a trend by donning sarees on the red carpet events. She said, “I was choiceless in that. I didn’t fit in, I wasn’t one of those girls. I realised I can spend an entire life wanting to be them or I can just be myself and hope that someday, people will say, ‘Achcha, yeh sahi hai (She is good)’.” The actress added that it was when she stopped trying to be like others, she was accepted by the audience. When asked if she ever tries to copy any other female actor’s fashion taste, Vidya agrees that she did, however added that it didn’t work for her.

“I tried to dress like them and I looked foolish because I was very uncomfortable in those kind of clothes. They carry it off beautifully, I didn’t. I love the saree and I am so glad that I decided one day that I am going to wear what I like to wear, I am going to do what I want to do, I am going to say what I want to say." 'Jalsa' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March.