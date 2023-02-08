Jailer stars Rajinikanth and Mohanlal pose together, viral photo breaks the internet

Mohanlal-Rajinikanth/Twitter

The Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are set to share the screen together for the first time in the upcoming Tamil action-comedy entertainer Jailer. Mohanlal will be seen in a crucial cameo in the film headlined by Rajinikanth, who plays the leading role of Muthuvel Pandian in the Nelson directorial.

A photo went viral on social media on the evening of Tuesday, February 7, in which the two legendary actors were seen posing together in one frame. While some thought that it was an old picture from the Jailer sets in January when Mohanlal shot his cameo in the film, later it was revealed that it is indeed a recent picture from Jaisalmer.

The entertainer industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared that Rajinikanth is shooting a song for Jailer and Mohanlal is filming his upcoming Malayalam language period-drama Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, in the same Rajasthan city. The person standing in the middle of the two actors is Century Kochumon, one of the producers of the Mohanlal-starrer.

Apart from Mohanlal and Rajinikanth, Jailer boasts of a huge star cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu among others. This makes the Nelson-directed actioner one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema in 2023. The makers had earlier planned to release Jailer in the summer of 2023 but now its release has been pushed ahead as per the latest reports.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who is the son of Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth's brother Ravi Raghavendra, is composing the music of Jailer. This will be his third collaboration with the superstar after he has made smash hits in Karthik Subbaraj-directed Petta and AR Murugadoss-directed Darbar.



READ | Ponniyin Selvan 2, Indian 2, Jailer most awaited Tamil films of 2023