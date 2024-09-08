Twitter
In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

After Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani set to challenge China in this sector with Rs 83000 crore investment, it is...

'Warren Buffett still comes...': Bill Gates shares why he wants to work for another 20-30 years more

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

Actor Vinayakan, who was seen playing the villain in Rajinikanth's Jailer, was detained at Hyderabad airport for allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff
Vinayakan
On Saturday, Malayalam actor Vinayakan was booked by the police after he reportedly got in a scuffle with gate staff of Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad. As per the reports, Vinayakan was in a state of intoxication. The actor, who was last seen playing the main villain in Rajinikanth's Jailer, boarded an Indigo flight from Kochi to Hyderabad to Goa. He was allegedly drunk and got into an argument with the gate staff of Indigo Airlines. Later he even got into a scuffle with officials. The actor was detained by the CISF and was later handed over to the cops.

After the complaint, the actor was handed over to the airport police. The police have registered a case against Vinayakan and are investigating. In the videos shared on Twitter, Vinayakan was seen seated on the floor shirtless and yelling at the staff members, which led to him being detained at the airport. India Today quoted CI of the Airport Police Station, Balraj, who confirmed, "A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.”

This isn't the first time Vinayakan got into trouble. In October 2023, Vinayakan was arrested by Kerala police for allegedly creating a ruckus while drunk. South trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Actor Vinayakan arrested by the Ernakulam North Police allegedly for causing a disturbance at the local police station. The police said that the arrest was due to the disruption of the police station. The actor was taken to the General Hospital for medical examination."

On the work front, Vinayakan will next be seen in Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie has been delayed for many months, and there's no clarity on the release date. 

