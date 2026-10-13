Jailer 2: What condition did Mithun Chakraborty set before agreeing to do the Rajinikanth film?

Rajinikanth has revealed how Mithun Chakraborty initially hesitated before joining Jailer 2, asking whether his character would have to take beatings from the superstar. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster releases on October 15.

Rajinikanth's much-anticipated Jailer 2 is gearing up for release on October 15. Ahead of the film's arrival, the superstar has shared an interesting anecdote about co-star Mithun Chakraborty's casting, revealing what made the veteran actor hesitate about joining the sequel. Speaking at the Jailer 2 Super Show, Rajinikanth recalled how Mithun, a close friend of his, wanted clarity about his role in the film, particularly whether his character would end up getting beaten by the superstar's character.

Why Mithun Chakraborty was hesitant about Jailer 2?

Recalling his conversation with Mithun, Rajinikanth said, "He is a very good friend of mine. When the production team approached him, he asked what role he would be playing. 'Am I the villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Get lost.' Later, during an edition of the WAVES Summit, I met him. When the conversation reached this topic, he told me, 'If you say, I will do it.' But he had one condition: 'You should neither beat me up nor shoot me.' I said, 'Let me ask the director and get back.' But I was sure he was just saying it ((for the sake of it)."

What was Jailer about?

Released in 2023, Jailer became a major box office success, earning Rs 605 crore worldwide and emerging as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The film featured Rajinikanth as retired jailer 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. His peaceful existence takes a dramatic turn when his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead. Determined to uncover the truth, Muthuvel sets out to find those responsible, drawing on a past that proves far more formidable than his unassuming present suggests.

Who stars in Jailer 2?

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 is the direct sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Muthuvel Pandian, with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar also returning. The new additions in the sequel are SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also set to reprise their cameo roles from the original film. Hrithik Roshan is also reportedly set to be seen in a special cameo appearance, though his presence in the sequel hasn't been confirmed by the makers yet.

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